Left Menu

R15 million Ga-Mopedi bulk water project completed

The project is expected to benefit 1200 households or the population of just over 7 000 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:40 IST
R15 million Ga-Mopedi bulk water project completed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The R15 million Ga-Mopedi bulk water project has been completed in the Ga-Segonyana Local Municipality in the Northern Cape.

The project is expected to benefit 1200 households or the population of just over 7 000 people.

"Due to the socio-economic development and population growth in the area, the existing infrastructure was unable to meet the water demands of the community. In order to address the inevitable water challenge, in May 2020, work commenced to refurbish the two existing boreholes in Ga-Mopedi," the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Wednesday.

An additional borehole was drilled to augment water provision and a steel tank with the capacity to hold 150 kilolitres of water was constructed and set up.

"A water reticulation pipeline of 3.5 kilometres has been installed making it possible to put up 15 communal water standpipes. All the infrastructure has been fenced off with a 2.4 metres high fence for security purposes," the department said.

The department has called upon the community of Ga-Mopedi to take ownership of the water infrastructure and not vandalise it.

"The community is also urged to use water sparingly because Ga-Mopedi is a semi-arid area, so is the entire Northern Cape province and there is a need to do more to ensure that every drop of the groundwater resources available is used wisely," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021