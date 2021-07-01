Left Menu

L&T achieves 60 pc target for water recycling: Report

Training is provided to employees using virtual reality to improve safety and ensure proper working practices, it said.LT is engaged in manufacture of systems, vehicles and platforms and not in the ammunition part. It does not manufacture explosives or ammunition of any kind, including cluster munitions, anti-personnel landmines, nuclear weapons, or components for such munitions.The business also does not customise any delivery systems for such munitions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:23 IST
L&T achieves 60 pc target for water recycling: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has achieved its 60 per cent target for water recycling, and the engineering and construction giant is working on further increasing the same, according to a report.

The company is taking various major steps on water conversation such as use of aerators, waterless urinals, and plant improvement to stop leakages in the older pipelines, according to a report by ICICI Securities on L&T's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

''Have achieved its 60 per cent target for water recycling, L&T is working on further increasing the same,'' it said.

Currently, the company's green energy consumption stands at 8.5 per cent of the total energy consumed, and the target is to increase it to 15 per cent in two-three years.

A committee, headed by a board member, has been formed to reduce fatalities and improve processes to move towards zero fatality. Training is provided to employees using virtual reality to improve safety and ensure proper working practices, it said.

L&T is engaged in manufacture of systems, vehicles and platforms and not in the ammunition part. It does not manufacture explosives or ammunition of any kind, including cluster munitions, anti-personnel landmines, nuclear weapons, or components for such munitions.

The business also does not customise any delivery systems for such munitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021