Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has achieved its 60 per cent target for water recycling, and the engineering and construction giant is working on further increasing the same, according to a report.

The company is taking various major steps on water conversation such as use of aerators, waterless urinals, and plant improvement to stop leakages in the older pipelines, according to a report by ICICI Securities on L&T's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

''Have achieved its 60 per cent target for water recycling, L&T is working on further increasing the same,'' it said.

Currently, the company's green energy consumption stands at 8.5 per cent of the total energy consumed, and the target is to increase it to 15 per cent in two-three years.

A committee, headed by a board member, has been formed to reduce fatalities and improve processes to move towards zero fatality. Training is provided to employees using virtual reality to improve safety and ensure proper working practices, it said.

L&T is engaged in manufacture of systems, vehicles and platforms and not in the ammunition part. It does not manufacture explosives or ammunition of any kind, including cluster munitions, anti-personnel landmines, nuclear weapons, or components for such munitions.

The business also does not customise any delivery systems for such munitions.

