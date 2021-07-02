One trapped, several hurt in Washington, D.C. building collapse
A worker was trapped and several people were injured on Thursday when a building under construction collapsed in Washington, fire officials said. Several workers had been caught in the debris and injured and had been removed by search and rescue crews, while neighboring homes were evacuated, Washington Fire and EMS said on Twitter.
- Country:
- United States
A worker was trapped and several people were injured on Thursday when a building under construction collapsed in Washington, fire officials said.
Several workers had been caught in the debris and injured and had been removed by search and rescue crews, while neighboring homes were evacuated, Washington Fire and EMS said on Twitter. There were no immediate reports of fatalities at the structure, which is about five miles north of the Capitol building, just east of Rock Creek Park.
The incident in the U.S. capital comes a week after a condominium tower collapse in Surfside, Florida. Searchers there have recovered 18 bodies and say another 145 people remain missing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- Surfside
- Washington
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Florida teen charged after 6-year-old fatally shoots himself
Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida
Vacationing kids cited for dragging Florida gator with noose
BRIEF-Judge Grants Injunction To Stop CDC Sail For Cruises In Florida – CNBC
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships