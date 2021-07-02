Left Menu

One trapped, several hurt in Washington, D.C. building collapse

Search and rescue crews were attempting on Thursday to free a construction worker trapped inside a Washington D.C., building after it collapsed. Several other workers who had been caught in the debris and injured had been removed, Washington Fire and EMS said on Twitter. Last week, a condominium tower collapsed in Surfside, Florida as most residents slept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 02:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 02:04 IST
One trapped, several hurt in Washington, D.C. building collapse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Search and rescue crews were attempting on Thursday to free a construction worker trapped inside a Washington D.C., building after it collapsed.

Several other workers who had been caught in the debris and injured had been removed, Washington Fire and EMS said on Twitter. There were no immediate details on their condition. Local television stations reported that the trapped worker was injured but conscious and in contact with rescuers.

Images showed dozens of firefighters swarming over piles of wood left behind by the collapse, about 5 miles (8 km) north of the Capitol building, just east of Rock Creek Park. Last week, a condominium tower collapsed in Surfside, Florida as most residents slept. Searchers there have recovered 18 bodies and say another 145 people remain missing.

President Joe Biden traveled to the scene of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Florida on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021