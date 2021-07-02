PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 2

Left Menu

Headlines World's leading economies agree global minimum corporate tax rate https://on.ft.com/3xcCXGJ Robinhood targets valuation of at least $40bn in IPO https://on.ft.com/3hc6oTE Sunak unveils post-Brexit city reforms https://on.ft.com/3ysLu8P Overview Most of the countries have signed up to a plan to force multinational companies to pay a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% following intense negotiations in Paris at the OECD.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 05:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 05:53 IST
Most of the countries have signed up to a plan to force multinational companies to pay a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% following intense negotiations in Paris at the OECD. Online brokerage Robinhood is targeting a valuation of $40 billion or more in its initial public offering, said people familiar with the plans, as the company published its fundraising prospectus on Thursday.

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a series of reforms designed to boost the City of London's global pull for share trading and listings, following the loss of business after Brexit. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

