PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 2

World's leading economies agree global minimum corporate tax rate
Robinhood targets valuation of at least $40bn in IPO

Sunak unveils post-Brexit city reforms

Most of the countries have signed up to a plan to force multinational companies to pay a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% following intense negotiations in Paris at the OECD. Online brokerage Robinhood is targeting a valuation of $40 billion or more in its initial public offering, said people familiar with the plans, as the company published its fundraising prospectus on Thursday.

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a series of reforms designed to boost the City of London's global pull for share trading and listings, following the loss of business after Brexit. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

