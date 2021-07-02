Left Menu

OPEC+ seeks oil policy consensus as UAE demands changes

Responding to oil demand destruction caused by the COVID crisis, OPEC+ last year agreed to cut output by almost 10 million bpd from May 2020, with plans to phase out the curbs by the end of April 2022. Cuts now stand at about 5.8 million bpd and, should the UAE fully block the deal, could remain in place and cause a further spike in oil prices amid quickly recovering oil demand and a shortage of crude.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 13:01 IST
OPEC+ seeks oil policy consensus as UAE demands changes

An OPEC+ deal to release more oil to the market and extend its supply management policy to the end of 2022 hinges on agreement from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has opposed the deal and pushed talks into a second day, OPEC+ sources said.

The UAE on Thursday effectively blocked a deal agreed by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to ease oil cuts by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2021 and extend the remaining cuts to December 2022 from April 2022. OPEC+ sources have said the UAE - though it did not object to the output increase - is arguing that the new deal needs to acknowledge that the UAE has higher production from which cuts are being made.

It says it had previously agreed to a very low baseline figure as a gesture of goodwill and in the hope that the cut would end in April 2022, as was agreed in April 2020. OPEC+ sources said the UAE wants to have baseline production set at 3.8 million barrels per day versus the current 3.168 million bpd. A higher baseline means a lower actual cut.

The UAE has ambitious production growth plans and has invested billions of dollars to boost capacity. The supply pact, however, has left about 30% of UAE capacity idle, according to sources familiar with UAE thinking. Responding to oil demand destruction caused by the COVID crisis, OPEC+ last year agreed to cut output by almost 10 million bpd from May 2020, with plans to phase out the curbs by the end of April 2022.

Cuts now stand at about 5.8 million bpd and, should the UAE fully block the deal, could remain in place and cause a further spike in oil prices amid quickly recovering oil demand and a shortage of crude. Brent crude was trading close to 2-1/2 year highs on Friday at more than $75 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021