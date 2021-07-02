Left Menu

Blast occurs at Romania's Black Sea Petromidia refinery - government official

A blast occurred at Romania's Black Sea crude oil refinery Petromidia early on Friday, and two people were injured, a government official for the Constanta country, where the plant is located, told Digi24 TV.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 02-07-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:31 IST
Blast occurs at Romania's Black Sea Petromidia refinery - government official
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Romania

A blast occurred at Romania's Black Sea crude oil refinery Petromidia early on Friday, and two people were injured, a government official for the Constanta country, where the plant is located, told Digi24 TV. Footage taken by a tourist, broadcast by Digi24 from a nearby beach in the coastal resort of Mamaia, showed black smoke rising from the area next to the refinery, owned by Rompetrol Rafinare, part of KMG International Group.

"It was a blast. Ambulances are being sent there, apparently there are two victims with burns," Silviu Cosa told Digi24 TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021