Mansukh Mandaviya visits vaccine plant of Serum Institute of India in Pune

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (I/C) and Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today visited the vaccine manufacturing plant of the Serum Institute of India to get further acquainted with the vaccination production and to review the production of Vaccines in Pune. Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ms S. Aparna was also present.

Shri Mandaviya appreciated the exemplary role of the Serum Institute of India during the pandemic. The Minister said that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to supporting all our vaccine developers and manufacturers for ensuring vaccines for all. He also discussed ramping up the production of Vaccines with the Manufacturers.

Later in the day, Shri Mandaviya also inaugurated the State-of-the-Art Facility for Manufacture of Alcoholic Hand Disinfectant at Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd. Pimpri, Pune.

On the occasion the Minister said that HAL is the only Public Sector Enterprise, to have such a facility in India. It is a hand disinfectant with an alcoholic base hand rub to minimize all types of infection including COVID-19, he added. He further said that it is formulated in Propanol base and Ethanol base and is a very effective germ killer for all types of viruses and bacteria.

(With Inputs from PIB)