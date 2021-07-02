Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs appeal by florist who spurned gay couple

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:08 IST
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs appeal by florist who spurned gay couple
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear an appeal by a florist fined by Washington state for refusing to make a flower arrangement for a same-sex wedding due to her Christian beliefs, sidestepping another major case pitting gay rights against religious liberty.

After ruling in 2018 in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for two men for religious reasons, the justices turned away an appeal by Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene's Flowers in the city of Richland, after a lower court upheld Washington's action. Stutzman refused service to gay couple Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed in 2013.

