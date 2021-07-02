Soren asks officials to evolve action plan to make Jharkhand a leading state in milk production

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday asked officials to come out with an action plan to make Jharkhand a leading state in the production of milk and eggs.

Besides asking the officials concerned to prepare a three-year action plan for the purpose, Soren also directed them to fill up vacant posts and provide Kisan Credit Card to all farmers in the state.

The chief minister said Jharkhand has become a leading state in the field of fish production and now stress needs to be given to boost milk and eggs output.

''For this, the target will have to be fixed, so that the state can become self-sufficient in milk production. At the same time, the sector of animal husbandry also needs attention. According to the geographical composition of the area and the interest of the people there, animal husbandry has to be promoted. The department should work by including these things in its action plan,'' he said.

Soren said a special campaign should be run at the block level to provide Kisan Credit Card to farmers.

''It should be ensured to receive applications from farmers by July 15. Complete the process of taking the application by camping. If the cooperation is not being received from the bank, then the department should ask for clarification from the bank. The government is intending to give Kisan Credit Card to all the farmers of the state,'' he said.

The chief minister directed the Fisheries Division to promote fisheries in closed mining complex, saying this will improve the economic condition of the people.

He also asked officials to encourage people to set up hatcheries, and take up poultry farming.

Asserting that lack of human resources is making it difficult for the beneficiaries to take advantage of schemes, he directed officials to fill up vacant posts at the earliest.

Krishak Pathshala can become a vehicle for the capacity development of farmers by imparting training to the cultivators, he said.

Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh and Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh were present in the meeting among others.

