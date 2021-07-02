Left Menu

Committee condolences passing of Mintek Board Chairperson

Dr Mkhosana was appointed to serve a three-year term as Mintek board chairperson by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, starting from 1 June 2020.

Luzipo said Mkhosana contributed to the entity his vast knowledge on matters related to corporate governance, including organisational performance, risk control and organisational sustainability. Image Credit: Twitter(@Oikoumene)
The Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Sahlulele Luzipo, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mintek Board Chairperson, Dr Vanguard Mkhosana, following his untimely death.

Luzipo said Mkhosana contributed to the entity his vast knowledge on matters related to corporate governance, including organisational performance, risk control and organisational sustainability.

He said Mkhosana's untimely passing has robbed the country of a man of great stature and sound leadership acumen.

"Dr Mkhosana demonstrated a commitment to Mintek's principles of integrity, accountability and openness each time he led the entity to appear before the committee. He was also passionate about transformation, and he was aiming for at least 46% women representation during his tenure as board chairperson," Luzipo said.

Throughout his career, Dr Mkhosana served as member and chairperson of boards in both public and private companies, including, among others, the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency, Human Capital Group (Pty) Ltd, Mayibuye Transport Corporation (MTC), and Zizi-Consulting (Pty) Ltd.

He is also the former Director-General of the Department of Employment and Labour.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

