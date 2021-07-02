Power consumption in Haryana hits record: Minister

Haryana has recorded its highest single-day energy consumption, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said on Friday.

For the first time since the formation of Haryana, power consumption of 2,576.88 LU (Lakh Unit) has been recorded in the state, while a load of 11,732 megawatt has been registered, Chautala said.

“Haryana recorded the highest power consumption and maximum power load on July 1, since the formation of the State (in 1966),” he said.

“It is a historic day for the state in the power sector as this requirement has been met by the power utilities of the state,” he added.

He also said the demand for electricity in Gurugram increased by 34 percent this year as compared to last year.

He said that last year the maximum demand in Gurugram was 1,147 MW, which touched a new high at 1,534 MW on July 1 this year.

He claimed that there was no power shutdown in Haryana and power was being supplied to the people as per the stipulated time without any interruption.

Chautala also commented on Punjab reeling under an unprecedented power shortage amid dry spells and said: “In Haryana, there is no such crisis as the state government has already made advanced preparation to manage such a situation.” Chautala, an independent MLA supporting the BJP-JJP government, further said that an advisory was issued to all field officers to be alert during the paddy season and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the public and farmers.

“Along with this, instructions have also been given to the officials to remain present on the transmission and distribution system(s) so as to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the public. A strict action would be initiated if any complaint is received,” he said.

