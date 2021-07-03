Left Menu

U.N.-backed Libya talks fail to reach consensus - statement

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-07-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 02:40 IST
U.N.-backed Libya talks fail to reach consensus - statement
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.N.-sponsored talks aimed at paving the way for elections in Libya in late December failed to find common ground, the deputy of the U.N. mission in Libya said on Friday night after weeklong talks near Geneva.

Raisedon Zenenga, Assistant Secretary-General and mission coordinator of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told the closing session: "The people of Libya will certainly feel let down as they still aspire to the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December. This does not bode well for the credibility and future relevance of the LPDF (Libyan Political Dialogue Forum)."

"I encourage you to continue to consult among yourselves to pursue a workable compromise and cement what unites you," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
3
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVID-19 curbs; U.S. administers over 328 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021