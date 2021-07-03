FROM THE FIELD: 4.4 million Nigerians facing ‘catastrophic food conditions’

A combination of insecurity caused by terrorist groups, the effects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, have meant that people in the northeast of the country are struggling to get enough to eat; OCHA says 775,000 are at “extreme risk”.

A mother and daughter receive food from the World Food Programme at a camp for displaced people in Maiduguri , Nigeria.

Many are farmers but are unable to grow their crops fearing for their personal safety, and so rely on humanitarian support “as their only lifeline”.

