Assam: Elephant dies after getting stuck in wetland

A tusk-less adult elephant was found dead in a wetland in Assam's Golaghat district on Saturday, forest officials said.

The elephant had fallen into the Sungihola waterbody under Khumtai outpost of the district on Friday morning and after being stuck there for a day, it died, they said.

After a post-mortem was conducted, the body was buried in the vicinity, they added.

