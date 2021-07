Soccer-Czech Republic v Denmark teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship quarter-final match between the Czech Republic and Denmark in Baku on Saturday.

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Jan Boril; Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Tomas Soucek (captain), Antonin Barak; Lukas Masopust, Petr Sevcik, Patrik Schick

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite

