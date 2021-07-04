Ensuring uninterrupted 8-hour electricity supply to farmers daily, says Punjab State Power Corporation Limited

On the directions of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is ensuring uninterrupted eight-hour electricity supply to farmers daily for paddy sowing even amidst unprecedented demand hike across the domestic sector. Disclosing this, the Chief Managing Director (CMD) PSPCL A Venu Prasad said that the topmost priority for the department is to fulfill the requirements of the agri sector in view of ongoing paddy operations and farmers across the state are being provided a minimum of eight hours power supply.

Citing data of electricity time supplied to agriculture operations on Saturday, the CMD said that average supply hours for Border Zone comprising Gurdaspur, Sub Amritsar and Taran Tarn was 12.4 hours, while Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahar districts of the North Zone received on average 10.3 hours of supply on the same day. "Similarly, farmers of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Ropar and Mohali districts that form the South Zone got on average 9.6 hours of electricity supply during the same period", a department spokesperson said.

As per the official release by PSPCL, areas of Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar Sahib and Ferozpur got 8.9 hours average supply. The overall state average of power supply hours to the sector on the same day turns out to be 9.8 hours. Reiterating the government's commitment to ensure quality power supply to all sectors, the CMD said all efforts are being made to balance the demand and supply equation at the earliest to avoid any hardship to any citizen.