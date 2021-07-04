Heroin concealed in parcel seized at Delhi airport

Delhi Airport Customs on Saturday intercepted a courier parcel during checking at New Courier Terminal (Delhi airport) in the national capital. During the examination, the heroin was found concealed in a very sophisticated manner.

Coming from one African address, the consignment was bound for an address at Delhi NCR. The follow-up actions are in progress. (ANI)

