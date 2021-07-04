Heroin concealed in parcel seized at Delhi airport
Delhi Airport Customs on Saturday intercepted a courier parcel during checking at New Courier Terminal (Delhi airport) in the national capital.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 13:58 IST
Country:
- India
Delhi Airport Customs on Saturday intercepted a courier parcel during checking at New Courier Terminal (Delhi airport) in the national capital. During the examination, the heroin was found concealed in a very sophisticated manner.
Coming from one African address, the consignment was bound for an address at Delhi NCR. The follow-up actions are in progress. (ANI)
