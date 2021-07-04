Bengal distributes paddy seeds in coastal areas suitable for post Yaas cultivation

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 14:43 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
To help the farmers in the coastal districts affected by cyclone Yaas, the West Bengal government has distributed specially curated varieties of paddy seeds that will reduce salinity impact and help proper yield in paddy cultivation.

The state Agriculture Department has distributed a total of 1,290 metric tonnes of ''Nona Osorno'' paddy seeds category to farmers in the three coastal districts of the state - North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and East Medinipur - at an outgo of Rs 11 crore.

These three districts faced the maximum burnt of cyclone Yaas.

''We have prepared a variety of salted gold paddy under the direction of the Chief Minister, which has already been distributed among the farmers. Many farmers have benefited as a result,'' state Agriculture minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.

After cyclone Amphan in 2020, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the Agriculture department to come out with solutions arising from such situations. Now, the department has zeroed in six varieties -- Nona Subarna, Nonashree, Dhiren, Dudheshwar, Karma, Gosaba-1 of 'Nona Sorno' category.

State government officials said that in just 15 days after the inauguration of the Krishakbandhu project on June 16, the first installment of Rs 5,000 has provided 82 lakh farmers.

The next installment will be paid in November-December this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

