One million saplings planted in Telangana's Adilabad district

In its attempt to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records, 'Green India Challenge' (GIC)-- one of the major green initiatives in the country, on Sunday organized a mammoth event by planting ''one million saplings in one hour'' in Adilabad district of Telangana, GIC organizers said.

The event was organized to mark the 58th birthday of former minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna.

Advertisement

Telangana Minister for Forests, Environment and Science and Technology Allola Indra Karan Reddy and TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar, founder of GIC were among those who attended the event which saw active participation from the public, TRS party members, MLAs, political leaders among others, a release said here.

During the event, five lakh saplings were planted through the Miyawaki model (using the renowned Miyawaki afforestation method) in the degenerated forest area spreading over 200 acres in Durganagar of Adilabad rural region, it said.

Similarly, two lakh plantations were done in Bela Mandal, 1,80,000 saplings were planted in over 45,000 houses in the urban region.

Volunteers ensured planting of 1,20,000 saplings on either side of R&B (Roads & Buildings) roads, the release said.

The program was planned and successfully executed by dividing the entire region into ten sectors where more than 30,000 TRS members and locals participated.

The GIC organizers said with this new challenge GIC is all set to break the record of planting 3 lakh, 3 thousand saplings in Turkey in 2019 which found space in Guinness Book World Records.

The event has been video recorded as per the norms and will be sent to the Guinness Book of World Records, the organizers said.

Indra Karan Reddy said that the pandemic made everyone realize the importance of safeguarding the environment and climate.

Santosh Kumar urged everyone to take care of the saplings.

Jogu Ramanna thanked everyone for taking part in Green India Challenge and donated two ambulances, the release added.

Santosh Kumar had launched the Green India Challenge, a green campaign, which has now stepped into its fourth year and as part of it crores of saplings have been planted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)