Will protest every day outside Parliament during monsoon session: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

A group of around 200 farmers will protest against the Centre's three farm laws in front of Parliament every day during the monsoon session, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Sunday.

The umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions said at a press conference that two days before the session begins, a ''chetavani Patra'' (warning letter) will be given to all the opposition MPs to protest the laws inside the House.

''We will also ask the opposition MPs on July 17 to raise the issue every day inside the House while we will sit outside in protest. We will tell them not to benefit the Centre by walking out of a session. Don't let the session run till the government addresses the issue,'' farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said.

Parliament's monsoon session is set to begin on July 19.

''We will continue protesting outside Parliament till they hear our demands,'' Charuni said.

He added that five people from each farmer union would be taken to join the protest.

The SKM also called for a nationwide protest on July 8 against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders.

It asked people to come out and park their vehicles on the state and national highways from 10 am till 12 pm.

''Whatever vehicle you have, tractor, trolley, car, scooter, just bring it to the nearest state or national highway and park it there. But don't create a traffic jam,'' he said.

He also asked for LPG cylinders to be brought to the protest.

