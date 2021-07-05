Left Menu

Woman among 2 persons injured in attack by wild bear in J-K

PTI | Banihal | Updated: 05-07-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 01:07 IST
Woman among 2 persons injured in attack by wild bear in J-K
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was among two people injured in attack by wild animals in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The first incident took place in Chapnari Guddar area of ​​Banihal when Wafers Begum returning to her house was attacked by a wild bear, they said.

She is being treated at a hospital here, they said.

In the other incident, Mohammad Sharief was attacked by a wild bear in the upper reaches of Kharpora Banihal. He was grazing his sheep and goats when the incident took place, officials said.

Najamu Din Nayak, in-charge, Wildlife Control Room (Banihal) said after the two incidents, teams from Banihal and Khari were dispatched to Chapnari and Kharpora upper reaches to drive away the wild beasts from the area to avoid more man-animal conflict.

He added that compensation will be provided to the victims.

PTI CORR/AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
2
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
3
Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

 India
4
Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021