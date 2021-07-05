Left Menu

Two-thirds of communicable infections animal borne, knowledge of zoonotic diseases important:Kerala Minister

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:03 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
With two-thirds of communicable diseases being animal-borne, they can be prevented only if there is knowledge about zoonotic diseases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

In a statement released on the eve of World Zoonoses Day, the minister said that among new and recurring diseases which pose a challenge to public health all over the world, animal-borne infections have an enormous effect.

''Two-thirds of communicable diseases are animal-borne,'' she said in the statement.

She further said that besides the common zoonotic diseases, like leptospirosis, scrub typhus, monkey fever, Nipah, rabies, Japanese fever, and West Nile fever, which are commonly reported in Kerala, COVID-19 also poses a threat to public health.

George said that human-animal interactions were unavoidable, but precautions can be taken to prevent the transfer of viruses, bacteria, or parasites from animals to humans.

''Humans, knowingly or unknowingly, interact directly with wildlife in many areas, such as employment, food, animal husbandry, education, recreation, and forest and wildlife conservation. Therefore, they can be prevented only if there is knowledge about zoonotic diseases,'' she added.

Some of the precautions suggested by her were -- being careful while interacting with animals or their body fluids, washing hands with soap after any contact with animals, preventing pets from licking on the face or lips, and ensuring they are immunized in a timely.

She also said that people under the age of 5 years and over 65, who have weak immune systems, and pregnant women should be careful when interacting with animals.

Besides that, those going for work or recreation in forest areas should take personal safety measures, she said.

''Only through collective action in the areas of health, animal husbandry, forestry, environment, agriculture, education, economics, communication, and information technology can animal diseases, including COVID-19, be prevented and controlled,'' she said in the statement.

