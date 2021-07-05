Left Menu

100 water tanks and 10 tankers delivered to Nelson Mandela Bay

“Municipalities that are set to benefit from this intervention include Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Ndlambe and Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipalities,” department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:20 IST
100 water tanks and 10 tankers delivered to Nelson Mandela Bay
The department has reiterated its call and urged members of the public to use water with utmost care and avoid any drop of water going to waste. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A total of 100 water tanks and 10 tankers have been procured and delivered to Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality to ease water supply challenges due to the ongoing drought effects in the area.

The procurement and the delivery of water tanks and tankers by Rand Water come after Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited the area in April, where she made a commitment that the services of the entity will be enlisted to supplement the existing efforts to deal with drought effects in the area.

"Nelson Mandela Bay is facing serious drought phenomenon, causing the Algoa Water Supply System with six dams supplying water to the area to decline to paltry 10.9% levels in the past week. One of the major dams in the [Algoa Water Supply System], Kouga Dam is almost empty at 4.2%.

"Municipalities that are set to benefit from this intervention include Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Ndlambe and Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipalities," department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau said.

The department has reiterated its call and urged members of the public to use water with utmost care and avoid any drop of water going to waste.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021