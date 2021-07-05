Left Menu

Ministry of Tourism invites entries for National Tourism Awards 2018-19

Ministry of Tourism and the Government of India on Monday invited applications from individuals and organisations for the National Tourism Awards for 2018-19 which are given for excellence in the field of tourism.

Updated: 05-07-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of Tourism and the Government of India on Monday invited applications from individuals and organisations for the National Tourism Awards for 2018-19 which are given for excellence in the field of tourism. "The National Tourism Awards are presented in various segments of travel and tourism industry such as State Governments/Union Territories, classified hotels, heritage hotels, approved travel agents, tour operators and tourist transport operators, individuals and other private organizations in recognition of their performance in their respective fields, and also to encourage healthy competition with an aim to promote tourism," the ministry said.

The ministry further added that the applications have to be made in proper forms, wherever specified. "Unless otherwise mentioned, the entries for the award should have been published or the activities undertaken during the period April 2018 to March 2019," it said. The ministry has notified that the last date for receipt of entries in the respective divisions is August 10, 2021, 4 pm. The entries have to be sent as hard copies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

