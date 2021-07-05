Maha: Injured tiger dies during treatment at Nagpur rescue centre

A tiger which was shifted to the Gorewada wildlife rescue centre in Nagpur after being found injured in Chandrapur's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve died in the early hours of Monday, forest officials said. The tiger, officially called T-50, was found in an injured condition and unable to walk on May 8 last year in TATR after which it was brought here on May 10, they said.

