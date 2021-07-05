Left Menu

CBDT grants further relaxations in electronic filing of Income Tax forms

The Ministry of Finance on Monday informed that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted further relaxation in the electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:48 IST
CBDT grants further relaxations in electronic filing of Income Tax forms
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Finance on Monday informed that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted further relaxation in the electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB. "As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorised dealer for any foreign remittance", read the official release by the ministry.

In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms, 15CA/15CB on the official portal, it had earlier been decided by CBDT that taxpayers could submit Forms 15CA/15CB in manual format to the authorized dealer till June 30, 2021. The Ministry decided to extend the aforesaid date to July 15, 2021. In view thereof, taxpayers can now submit the said Forms in manual format to the authorized dealers till July 15, 2021.

Authorized dealers are advised to accept such Forms till July 15, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances. A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021