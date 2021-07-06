Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in four shops at Prabhat Talkies, no casualty reported
A fire broke out in four shops at Prabhat Talkies near Thane Railway Station Road on Tuesday morning.
ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-07-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 10:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in four shops at Prabhat Talkies near Thane Railway Station Road on Tuesday morning. Firefighters have rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
No casualty has been reported so far. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement