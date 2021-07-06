China to step up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore - Xinhua

China will step up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore, and improve regulation of cross-border data flow and data security, Xinhua news agency quoted the cabinet as saying on Tuesday.

China will also crackdown on illegal activities in the securities market and punish fraudulent securities issuance, market manipulation, and insider trading, Xinhua said.

Advertisement

China will check sources of funding for securities investment and control the leverage ratio, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)