Bakery, two shops gutted in major fire in suburban Mumbai; none hurt

A bakery and two shops were gutted in a major fire in suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, but nobody was injured in the incident, a fire brigade official said.

The blaze erupted around 2:30 pm at the bakery located near the Fitwala compound on the Pipeline Road in Kurla (West). At least eight fire engines and tankers rushed to the spot, he said.

''No report of any injury to anyone,'' the official said, adding a short circuit is the prima facie cause behind the incident.

A resident said the compound is surrounded by slums and narrow lanes.

Fire brigade vehicles found it tough to reach the spot due to narrow lanes. Fire brigade personnel managed to put out flames two hours after the fire erupted at 4.30 pm.

A fire brigade official said the bakery and a couple of shops gutted in the fire. Cooling operation is underway at the spot. A civic official said fire brigade official Yashwant Nachre suffered minor injuries while dousing the fire. He is discharged from the Bhabha Hospital after treatment, the official added.

