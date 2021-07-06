Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on tech boost

06-07-2021
The S&P 500 index opened at a record high on Tuesday, lifted by shares of mega-cap technology firms, while Beijing's regulatory crackdown hammered shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese firms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.8 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,790.16. The S&P 500 rose 4.1 points, or 0.09%, at the open to a record high of 4,356.46 ​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 22.2 points, or 0.15%, to 14661.548 at the opening bell.

