Left Menu

India and Bangladesh hold discussion on issues related to Maitree Power project

Secretary (Power), Govt of Bangladesh assured of the necessary support for completion of the project in time and appreciated the progress made by the project so far, despite the COVID constraints since last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:47 IST
India and Bangladesh hold discussion on issues related to Maitree Power project
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Secretary (Power) Govt of India met Secretary (Power) Govt of Bangladesh today through video conferencing for the issues related to the 1320MW Maitree Power project. This meeting was convened shortly after the 8th High-Level Monitoring Committee meeting held on 17.06.2021 during which certain critical issues were identified that required to be addressed for timely commissioning of unit#1 in December 2021.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including the officials from the Ministry of Power (MoP), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh, Department of Heavy Industries (DHI), Central Electricity Authority (CEA), NTPC Ltd. BHEL and BIFPCL.

The COVID situation since March 2020 has presented enough challenges to the people of both countries and have affected the implementation of the Maitree project and both sides are putting in the best effort to complete the project in time. The Bangladesh side was assured that BHEL and BIFPCL are confident to meet the timelines, with the support of Govt of Bangladesh in the matter of Entry Permission and VISA approvals for Highly skilled ex-pat manpower from India, Customs related Issues / Imposition of Advance Income Tax (AIT) after latest SRO 126, Court Case against BHEL employees posted at Maitree Site & in offices in India and Vaccination of workforce.

The project is an environmentally friendly supercritical technology-based thermal power plant, and the first unit of this project would be commissioned in December'2021 i.e. coinciding with the Golden Jubilee celebration of Victory Day of Bangladesh and Unit#2 is expected to be commissioned matching with the implementation of the associated transmission system.

Secretary (Power), Govt of Bangladesh assured of the necessary support for completion of the project in time and appreciated the progress made by the project so far, despite the COVID constraints since last year.

Both sides also discussed the date of the meeting of the next JWG /JSC for the India-Bangladesh Cooperation in Power Sector. It has been decided to hold JWG/JSC meeting in the 3rd week of September 2021.

Secretary (Power) Govt of India thanked the Bangladesh side and expressed gratitude for the support committed by Secretary (Power) Govt of Bangladesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021