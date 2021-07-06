NIA arrests narcotics trafficker in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen narco-terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a drug trafficker Gurjant Singh in connection with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen narco-terror case. During the investigation, it was revealed that the arrested accused, Gurjant Singh, is a drug trafficker and also a close associate of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri.

The accused, namely Gurjant Singh alias Ashish Gattu has been arrested in the case of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri, wherein a truck and Rs 29 lakhs were seized from his possession, NIA press release informed. The release further added that Hilal Ahmad Shergojri was an over-ground worker and was a close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Kashmir.

Shergojri had come to Amritsar to collect funds that were proceeds of narcotics sale, for furthering terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, NIA had filed charge sheets against 11 accused persons in the case.

"Singh used to purchase illegally smuggled heroin from other accused persons Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky, and Sarwan Singh, and further sold it locally. The proceeds collected from the sale of such heroin were sent to Kashmir and Pakistan through hawala," the release stated. Gurjant Singh was produced before the Special NIA Court at Mohali and has been taken in NIA custody for four days.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

