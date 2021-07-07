Jammu air base attack: Sale, use of drones banned in J-K's Kupwara

Days after explosive-laden drones attacked the Jammu airbase, Kupwara district administration has imposed restrictions on the storage, sale, possession, use, and transport of drone(s), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). "Keeping in view the security situation apart from concerns of breach of privacy, nuisance and trespass, it is extremely dangerous to let unmanned aerial vehicles wander around in the skies within the territorial jurisdiction of district Kupwara," District Magistrate Imam Din said in the order.

The order further states that a person already having drone cameras or similar kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles in their possession should ground the same in the local police station under proper receipt. "The decentralised airspace access has to be regulated in view of recent episodes of misuse of drones posing threat to security infrastructure as reported by the media and other reliable sources. Director-General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) has provided draft guidelines / standard operating protocols to regulate the use of drones in terms of weight classification, generation of unique identification numbers, height/ altitude restrictions, speed restriction, enforcement/panel action, etc," the administration noted.

It said that with a view to secure the aerial space near the vital installations and highly populated areas, it is imperative to discontinue the use of drones in all social and cultural gatherings to eliminate any risk of injury to the life and damage to property. Earlier, Rajouri, Srinagar, Baramulla and Kathua district administrations had also issued similar orders to ban the storage, sale, or possession and use and transport of flying objects after the Jammu airbase attack. (ANI)

