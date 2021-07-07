Left Menu

Mukul Roy's wife dies of post COVID complications in Chennai

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy's wife Krishna died in a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday morning.

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee at Mukul Roy's residence at Kanchrapara. (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

She was brought to North 24 Parganas' Kanchrapara at her residence on Wednesday morning.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condoled Krishna Roy's demise. "Heartfelt condolences @MukulR_Official Mukul Roy, Former Union Minister and MLA, WBLA on the sad demise of his wife Krishna Roy. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on departed soul and strength to family and numerous friends to bear this huge loss and setback," Dhankhar tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajib Banerjee visited Roy's residence in Kanchrapara area. Speaking to media here he said, "This is my personal loss. I visited her too when she was admitted at a hospital in Kolkata earlier."

Both Mukul Roy and his son Subhrangshu had switched back to the TMC from the BJP after the West Bengal elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

