Left Menu

Two Zambian men held for smuggling heroin worth Rs 7.36 cr at Delhi airport

The Delhi Airport Customs department has arrested two Zambian men at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 7.36 crore, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:01 IST
Two Zambian men held for smuggling heroin worth Rs 7.36 cr at Delhi airport
Visual of heroin . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Airport Customs department has arrested two Zambian men at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 7.36 crore, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Johannesburg via Addis Ababa on June 26.

"Delhi Airport Customs arrested 2 Zambian pax who arrived from Johannesburg via Addis Ababa by Flight ET 688 dt 26.6.21 for smuggling 1052 gram yellow powder suspected to be heroin (valued 7.36 crore) concealed in their Abdomen as capsules," the Customs department informed in a tweet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021