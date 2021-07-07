Pope's post-operative condition continues satisfactorily, Vatican says
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:42 IST
Country:
- United Kingdom
Pope Francis' recovery from colon surgery at a Rome hospital continues to be "regular and satisfactory", the Vatican said on Wednesday.
