President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of four nations

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey on their appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:06 IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, accepted credentials from Ambassadors of the Kingdom of Thailand, Romania, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Turkey today (July 7, 2021) in a virtual ceremony. Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Ms Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand

2. H.E. Ms. Daniela Mariana SezonovTane, Ambassador of Romania

3. H.E. Mr NurlanZhalgasbayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan

4. H.E. Mr FiratSunel, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey on their appointment. He said that India enjoyed warm and friendly relations with all these countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity.

The President said that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure our collective health and economic well-being. As 'Pharmacy of the World', India has assisted several countries with the supply of essential medicines and equipment in the global fight against the COVID-19.

The envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey conveyed good wishes on behalf of their leaderships and reiterated their commitment to continue working to strengthen their ties with India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

