Hizbul terrorist Halwai killed in Hadwara encounter used to recruit for terror outfits: J-K Police

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Mehrazuddin Halwai, who was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces used to recruit and raise funds for terror organisations, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police official said. Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that Halwai, alias Ubaid who was killed in the encounter today in Handwara district, was involved in several terror crimes, including killing of civilians.

"Mehrazuddin Halwai is an old militant and was involved in the killing of civilians, sarpanch, police and security personnel. He was involved in many IED and grenade blasts. He used to recruit and raise funds for terrorist organizations," IG Kumar told ANI. "Based on information, we followed him. Police arrested him during checking. He was interrogated. During interrogation, Halwai was asked about the details of arms and ammunition and a team cordoned off areas to search for his weapons and other material. At the last spot, where he had hidden AK-47 rifles, he started firing at the police. The team retaliated and shot him dead," he added.

Advertisement

According to Kashmir Police, Halwai was a contemporary of Hizbul Mujahideen's notorious terrorist Burhan Wani. "While Burhan was engaged in series of civilian/SFs killings in South Kashmir, Mehrazuddin Halwai was involved in the killing of civilians/SFs in North Kashmir," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The slain terrorist Mehrazuddin Halwai had joined the terrorist ranks in the year 2011. According to police Halwai, who held a diploma in computer application had also been responsible for misusing social media and new methods of communication for terrorism.

IG Vijay Kumar also informed that a fake poster has been circulated online regarding a strike by Pakistan. "For the past few days, fake posters are being circulated online regarding a strike by Pakistan. FIR has been registered in this regard. We are investigating the matter," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)