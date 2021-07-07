Hizbul terrorist killed in Handwara encounter was contemporary of Burhan Wani: J-K Police

A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara was a contemporary of slain Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani, Police said. Wani was gunned down in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016.

According to the police, while Burhan was engaged in series of attacks on civilians and security forces in South Kashmir, Mehrazuddin Halwai was active in North Kashmir. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar termed the killing of Halwai as a big success for security forces.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 battalion of CRPF carried out the encounter, in Pazipora-Renan of Kralgund area of Handwara. "A diploma holder in computer application, Mehrazuddin Halwai had been responsible for misusing social media and new methods of communication for militancy," Kashmir Police said adding that Mehrazuddin Halwai had joined terrorist ranks in the year 2011. (ANI)

