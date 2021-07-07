CBIC inaugurates online filing of Authorised Economic Operators T2 and T3

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) Chairman Shri M. Ajit Kumar here today inaugurated the online filing of Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) T2 and T3 applications. The AEO web application is accessible at URL www.aeoindia.gov.in. The new version (V 2.0) of the web application is designed to ensure continuous real-time and digital monitoring of physically filed AEO T2 and AEO T3 applications for timely intervention and expedience.

The AEO application processing for AEO T1 on the web-based portal www.aeoindia.gov.in has been functional since December 2018. To make this endeavour for digitisation forward, in line with the government's Digital India initiative, the CBIC Board has launched a new version (V2.0) for on-boarding of AEO T2 and AEO T3 applicants for online filing, real-time monitoring, and digital certification.

For further details, refer to CBIC Circular No. 13/2021-Customs dated 01.07.2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)