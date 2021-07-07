J-K: Pak terrorist neutralised in Rajouri's Nowshera sector

Left Menu

A Pakistani terrorist was neutralised in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:38 IST
The Army has recovered war-like stores including an AK 47 rifle, four magazines of AK 47 with ammunition, and two hand grenades from the terrorist. . Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani terrorist was neutralised in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday morning. According to a release by the PRO (Defence), the terrorist was neutralised in an exchange of fire after a group of Pakistani terrorists made an attempt to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri in the early hours today.

"Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid along with domination by fire, and engaging the terrorists in a fierce firefight in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body has been recovered," read the release. The Army has also recovered war-like stores including an AK 47 rifle, four magazines of AK 47 with ammunition, and two hand grenades from the terrorist.

"This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure on the Line of Control," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

