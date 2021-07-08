Left Menu

Ajay Bhatt takes over as Raksha Rajya Mantri

In a tweet, Shri Ajay Bhatt thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility, saying that he will strive to build the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ of the 21st century. 

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence received Shri Ajay Bhatt and welcomed him into his office. Image Credit: Facebook
Shri Ajay Bhatt took over as Raksha Rajya Mantri on July 08, 2021. After assuming charge, he called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at his office in South Block. Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence received Shri Ajay Bhatt and welcomed him into his office. In a tweet, Shri Ajay Bhatt thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility, saying that he will strive to build the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' of the 21st century.

Shri Ajay Bhatt is a Member of Parliament from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency, Uttarakhand. He is the member of the Standing Committee on Defence; Consultative Committee, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Committee on Subordinate Legislation; Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 and Committee on Estimates. He had, earlier, served as Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand government, holding portfolios such as Parliamentary Affairs, Health and Disaster Management. He was also the Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

