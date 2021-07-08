Left Menu

NCC cadets of 3 Haryana Girls Battalion hold community event at Mirzapur

The activity involved cleaning the statue of 2nd Lt Hawa Singh, Vir Chakra, who was a war hero of the 1971 war.

Updated: 08-07-2021 16:05 IST
NCC cadets of 3 Haryana Girls Battalion hold community event at Mirzapur
The NCC cadets routinely organise such statue cleaning events as a mark of respect for the War Heroes. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets of 3 Haryana Girls Battalion organised a community event at Mirzapur village in Hisar district of Haryana on July 07, 2021. The activity involved cleaning the statue of 2nd Lt Hawa Singh, Vir Chakra, who was a war hero of the 1971 war. His statue, erected at his village Mirzapur, was adopted by 3 Haryana Girls Battalion 2020.

The event was held by NCC cadets in the presence of local villagers of the area. The event was held as a prelude to the forthcoming Kargil Diwas and it infused a great sense of patriotism amongst the villagers who hailed the cadets for organising it.

2nd Lt Hawa Singh was commissioned in 4/5 GR (FF) in 1971. During the operations of 1971, the officer was awarded Vir Chakra (posthumously) for displaying rare courage and making supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The NCC cadets routinely organise such statue cleaning events as a mark of respect for the War Heroes.

(With Inputs from PIB)

