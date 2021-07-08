Left Menu

Giriraj Singh takes charge as Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Informing about his assuming charge through a tweet, Shri Singh expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the new responsibility and reposing confidence.

During an interaction with the media, Mr Singh said that he would continue to discharge his responsibilities with full commitment. Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)
Shri Giriraj Singh has taken charge as the Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Shri Singh was welcomed in his room in the presence of Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and other dignitaries. Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was also present on this occasion.

During an interaction with the media, Mr Singh said that he would continue to discharge his responsibilities with full commitment.

Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste has also taken over as the Minister of State for Rural Development.

On this occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Additional Secretary Ms Alka Upadhyay and other senior officers of the Ministry were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

