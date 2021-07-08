Left Menu

Pashu Pati Paras assumes charge as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries

Smt. Pushpa Subrahmanyam, Secretary along with senior officials welcomed the Minister.

Pashu Pati Paras assumes charge as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries
The Minister thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving the responsibility of Food Processing Ministry. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)
Shri Pashu Pati Paras assumed charge as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries today at Panchsheel Bhawan, New Delhi.

Smt. Pushpa Subrahmanyam, Secretary along with senior officials welcomed the Minister. After assuming the charge, Shri Pashu Pati Paras met the senior officials of the Ministry and reviewed the schemes of the Ministry. The Minister thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving the responsibility of Food Processing Ministry. He said he will put all his efforts to take forward the schemes of the Ministry.

Shri Pashu Pati Paras is a Member of Parliament from Hajipur, Bihar. He has been 7 time MLA and 1 time MLC in Bihar. He also served as Minister in Bihar.

Shri Prahlad Singh Patel also assumed charge as Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries today at Panchsheel Bhawan, New Delhi. The five-time MP, Shri Prahalad Singh Patel represents Damoh Lok Sabha Constituency in Madhya Pradesh. He has previously been a member of many Parliamentary Committees in the 16th Lok Sabha.

(With Inputs from PIB)

