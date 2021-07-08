Left Menu

Bhagwanth Khuba takes charge as Minister of State for MNRE, Chemical & Fertilizer

The government is there to find solutions to all kinds of problems. I will study the problems of this ministry in the next few days and try to find solutions, Khuba said after taking charge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:17 IST
BJP Lok Sabha member Bhagwanth Khuba on Thursday took charge as Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy as well as for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

''Bhagwanth Khuba took over as the Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy here today in the presence of R K Singh, Cabinet Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy,'' a ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) statement said.

On this occasion, he met officials including MNRE Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi and CMDs of CPSUs under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Khuba, a BJP leader from North Karnataka, also took charge as Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

''I have been given the responsibility of the chemical and fertiliser ministry, I will work with dedication and in a transparent way. The government is there to find solutions to all kinds of problems. I will study the problems of this ministry in the next few days and try to find solutions,'' Khuba said after taking charge.

