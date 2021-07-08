Cabinet approves MoC between CCI and JFTC to promote Competition Law and Policy

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the Memorandum on Cooperation (MoC) between the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) to promote and strengthen cooperation in the matter of Competition Law and Policy.

Impact:

Advertisement

The approved MoC, through the exchange of information, will enable CCI to emulate and learn from the experiences and lessons of its counterpart competition agency in Japan which would enhance efficiency. The same will help improve enforcement of the Competition Act, 2002 by CCI. The resultant outcomes will benefit consumers at large and will promote equity and inclusiveness.

Details:

It will envisage to promote and strengthen cooperation in the matter of Competition Law and policy through exchange of information as well as through various capacity building initiatives in the areas of technical cooperation, experience sharing and enforcement cooperation

(With Inputs from PIB)