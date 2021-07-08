5 killed by dumper in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Five people were mowed down in Jhalawar here by a dumper whose driver lost control of the vehicle and ran over them while they were sleeping outside their shanty, Rajasthan Police said.

"Five members of a family were mowed down while they were sleeping outside their shanty by a dumper Two children escaped unhurt and the dumper driver fled from the scene," head constable Brijraj Singh said. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)