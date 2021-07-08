Left Menu

5 killed by dumper in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Five people were mowed down in Jhalawar here by a dumper whose driver lost control of the vehicle and ran over them while they were sleeping outside their shanty, Rajasthan Police said.

08-07-2021
Rajasthan Police official (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Five members of a family were mowed down while they were sleeping outside their shanty by a dumper Two children escaped unhurt and the dumper driver fled from the scene," head constable Brijraj Singh said. (ANI)

