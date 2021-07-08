Will ensure further improvement of textile sector: Goyal

Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he will ensure improvement of the textile sector and boost in exports as it holds huge opportunities.

Taking charge of the textile ministry, he said the sector would play a key role in promoting brand India worldwide.

''Textiles is a big sector for employment so this is a big opportunity through this sector. The government will try to give a big support to the income of all the people employed in this sector, especially women,'' he told reporters.

''We will ensure that this sector can be further improved and exports can be boosted,'' he added.

Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh, who took charge on Thursday, said she will help grow and promote the textile sector and make it a key sector for 'Make in India'.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel also took charge on Thursday.

She was elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency of Mirzapur in 2014 and again in 2019. She was also the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare from 2016 to 2019.

